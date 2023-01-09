Latest US Arms Shipment to Ukraine Cannot Solve Kiev's Fundamental Problem

Update on the ongoing conflict in and around Ukraine for January 8, 2022:
- The US announced a major military aid package for Ukraine including 50 Bradley fighting vehicles, 18 M109 self-propelled 155mm howitzers, additional MRAP and Humvees as well as additional ammunition for various systems;
- Despite the relatively large size of the package compared with the last several months of aid, the weapons and ammunition fall far short of replacing even Ukraine’s losses let alone granting Ukraine the ability to match or over power Russian forces;
- Ukraine will likely use many of these systems to patch up elite units within its deteriorating brigades;
- Germany and France are also sending armored vehicles, the Mauder infantry fighting vehicle and the AMX-10 RC respectively;
- This is likely paving the way to send additional heavy weapons like main battle tanks;
- These systems collectively are less-than-ideal for Ukraine, logistics, sustainment, and maintenance issues will hinder their effective use in combat, they also will not be arriving in the numbers necessary to replace Ukrainian losses or outmatch Russian forces;
