Safety Wars Live 6-6-2023 News and Views

Safety Wars Live. June 6, 2023 Anniversary of D-Day, Safety News and Views

We cover the day's safety news and commentary. We discussed the wildfires, the importance of respect and getting along, learning history, sovereign immunity issues with governments not protecting their citizens with environmental issues, and much much more.

For all of your consulting and training needs give us a call a 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected]

WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

WE ARE AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM AS SAFETY WARS.

#jimpoesl #safetyfm #jayallen #safetywars #jcptechnicalservices #environment #sustainability #workplacesafety #hazardousmaterials #industrialhygiene #occupationalhealth #safetyregulations #hazardprevention #riskassessment #chemicalsafety #ergonomics #healthandsafety #standards #environmentalpolichy #workplacehealthpromotion #environmentalhealth #airquality #climatechange #greeninitiatives #sustainabledvelopment #governmentnews #publicpolicy #politics #governmentservices #governmentprograms