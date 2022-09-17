FULL SHOW: Liberals Hoaxing Crimes Is A Dangerous National Phenomenon And Must Be Stopped Before It Gets Worse

After making a major deal of a bomb threat at a Boston’s Children Hospital to depict anti-grooming and sexual mutilation of children groups as terrorists, it turns out after both bomb threats being reported by liberal media, law enforcement admits it was yet another liberal hoax crime. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets confronted and stands against a liberal horde in D.C.. The illegal immigration story is finally being covered by media as they arrive in Democrat areas. Kristy Leigh exposed the porn that is being shown to children in Texas schools against Texas law. A pro-vaccine doctor joins to host the final segment and promote the vaccine.