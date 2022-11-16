ARIZONA APACHE'S & AMERICA'S ALAMO!

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Jeffrey Prather
November 15, 2022
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on RUMBLE:
STOP ELECTSPIONAGE!
BOYCOTT MARICOPA & COCHISE COUNTY!
CRYPTO PEDO COLLAPSE!
NON-GMO GONE LIKE BUFFALO!
2 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.
➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.
➡ 2. Visit JeffreyPrather.com and subscribe to my FREE Newsletter.
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