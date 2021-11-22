FAUCI NOW CLAIMS THE VAX DOESN'T PROTECT AGAINST SERIOUS COVID!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
In an interview with the New York Times earlier this month, Fauci made a startling revelation: the vaccine wanes so seriously that it doesn't even protect against hospitalization and death! His solution? MORE shots. Will America keep listening to him? Also today: South Korea got fully vaxxed...then they all got covid! What's going on here?
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