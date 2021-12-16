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If you Think You're Born Again, Think Again.
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137 views • December 16, 2021
Another video about getting to the place of rest.
Thanks to my son, Charis for his great editing skills.
All music is original and recorded on the fly for all
Kelley Ministries videos. Thanks for watching.
Permission is given to pass it along and share
all videos of Kelley Ministries.
Kelley Ministries - Studio One 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
Thanks to my son, Charis for his great editing skills.
All music is original and recorded on the fly for all
Kelley Ministries videos. Thanks for watching.
Permission is given to pass it along and share
all videos of Kelley Ministries.
Kelley Ministries - Studio One 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
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