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(Revised) Lucifer Decoded Part 3- Endgame-Satanic Society
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1468 views • January 05, 2020
To watch the revised versions of the Lucifer Decoded Series, I uploaded them all at Bitchute as well:
Link to channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thegoldenpathtruth/
(Sorry for Re-Upload, had To Edit Errors) This is part 3 of the Lucifer Decoded Series exposing the illuminati, satanism and the far left socialist's predictive programming and how they are trying to brainwash us through mk ultra into the luciferian mindset.
Video also teaches God's Law/ ten commandments as the solution to the immorality of society,
Disclaimer:
All footage falls under fair use
Link to channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thegoldenpathtruth/
(Sorry for Re-Upload, had To Edit Errors) This is part 3 of the Lucifer Decoded Series exposing the illuminati, satanism and the far left socialist's predictive programming and how they are trying to brainwash us through mk ultra into the luciferian mindset.
Video also teaches God's Law/ ten commandments as the solution to the immorality of society,
Disclaimer:
All footage falls under fair use
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