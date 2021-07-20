Are You Ready?

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HISAdvocates
HISAdvocates
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63 views • July 20, 2021
Type "Freedom" to (855) 452-0499 for Show and State Citizenship Notifications/Information
Many people are waking up to difficult truth about the world.  Our channel will help you define that truth and place yourself into lawful protections that will change your course for the better. 
Live Shows: HISAdvocates.TV: Kelby goes Live at 6:00 p.m. pst on on Tuesdays https://hisadvocates.tv/watch-live/
Become a VIP Member @ 49 per month for training and knowledge about State Citizenship: Join Here: https://www.hisadvocates.org/order?redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hisadvocates.org
Events: See https://www.hisadvocates.org/calendar for all show events

State Citizenship Training- "A must watch"- Who Are You? Training Module 1 of 2: https://www.hisadvocates.org/resource/state-citizenship-training-a-must-watch-training-module-1-of-2

Have questions and want like minded people to answer or assist?  Call (844) 447-2386 Ext: 705 or Post a question to: https://www.hisadvocates.org/support/post-ticket or email us at [email protected]
Ask any question to Kelby or HISAdvocates.org support with VIP Membership:  https://www.hisadvocates.org/order?redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hisadvocates.org

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HISAdvocates.TV:  Live Every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. pst  https://hisadvocates.tv/watch-live/
HISAdvocates.org:  Journey to Freedom Through state Citizenship
HISAdvocates Video - https://www.hisadvocates.org/add-resources
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hisadvocates/
Brighteon.social - https://brighteon.social/@HISAdvocates
Brighteon.com - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hisadvocates
Click Funnels - Clickfunnels.com - Get the administrator passwords
D.tube - https://d.tube/#!/c/hisadvocates777
Dailymotion - https://www.dailymotion.com/us
Facebook -  https://www.facebook.com/hisadvocates
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/livingintheprivate
Flickr - https://www.flickr.com/people/hisadvocates/
Gab   -  https://gab.com/HISAdvocates 
GodTube - https://www.godtube.com/hisadvocates/
IGTV - https://www.instagram.com/hisadvocates/
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/hisadvocates/
Linkedin.com - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelbytsmith/
MeWe.com - https://mewe.com/p/hisadvocates
Metacafe - https://www.metacafe.com/hisadvocates
Parlor - https://parler.com/#/user/HISAdvocates
Patriot.social - https://patriot.social/members/hisadvocates/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/hisadvocates
Twitter - https://twitter.com/mrkelbysmith
Twitter - https://twitter.com/notcollateral
Vimeo -  https://vimeo.com/hisadvocates
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/StateoftheUnionCitizenship
YouTube Past Channel Content: https://www.hisadvocates.org/set/youtube

FREE Membership at HISAdvocates:   https://www.hisadvocates.org/join
Join VIP Membership at HISAdvocates:  https://www.hisadvocates.org/order?redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hisadvocates.org
VIP Membership Benefits:   https://www.hisadvocates.org/pages/vip-membership-benefits
Our Affiliate Program:   https://www.hisadvocates.org/account/affiliate-account
HISAdvocates.org is a social platform allowing United States citizens to become Americans through State Citizenship... "Turning us back into We The People"
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