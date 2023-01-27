Lifting the Fog, Dancing with the Divine and Healing Across Illusionary Divides - pt 1

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/





This is Part 1 of the roundtable discussion Foster Gamble held on Worldview and Spirituality with special guests Debra Giusti and Mitra Politi in the FREEDOM PORTAL. Mitra is a healer, acupuncturist and Foster’s treasured spiritual advisor, whose knowledge of spirituality and other realms comes from his deep relationship with native Columbian traditions. Debra is a dear friend to Foster and Thrive, a spiritual leader and a connector across realms and networks. They are both savvy about what’s going on in our world and the higher realms of spirit and awareness that sets the real context for our challenging times.





Join Part 2 with a free 7 Day Trial to the Freedom Portal:

https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/subscription/plans

(Email [email protected] if you have any issues with the signup process)





Follow Debra Giusti’s work:

* FREE Activate Your Soul Tribe eBook and Print Book: http://www.ActivateYourSoulTribe.com

* FREE copy of the Ascension Tips: http://www.AscensionNow.org

* Disclosurefest - https://disclosurefest.org/ - "Making Contact - the new realities of Disclosure"





Follow Mitra Politi’s work:

* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitrapoliti/

* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mitrapoliti

* Get Mitra’s Book via his Website: https://www.insights-thebook.com/