*Key Takeaways from the May 2024 Astrological Forecast:* bit.ly/3UBgm3A
1. **Pluto's Movement**: - Pluto goes retrograde at the start of
May, impacting early Aquarians and Leos : bit.ly/3UBgm3A
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.