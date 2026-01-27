BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Node Count Analysis in a 10Base-T1s Ethernet Network IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION
16 views • 1 day ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILUoxq3BvYU

.

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.



Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.


"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."


READ THAT AGAIN...


This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf


.

https://x.com/i/status/2015891229192434107


(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html


.

https://x.com/i/status/2015971429280313577


Bacteria and viruses are being explored as living components of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) and Internet of Virus Things (IoVT), respectively, due to their inherent biological capabilities that mirror digital IoT devices https://search.brave.com/search?q=encoded+viruses+and+bacteria+in+the+iot&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08aa55dada4dd381514b4421eeed5aea7a35


.

https://x.com/i/status/2015545067931320364


Everything You Need to Know About 5G IEEE SPECTRUM (MASSIVE MIMO & BEAMFORMING) 2017 ~ MAKING YOU A DIRECT TARGET! https://rumble.com/v74uhco-431403864.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


.

https://x.com/i/status/2015547076474495471


Massive MIMO and beamforming are pivotal technologies in advancing 6G networks, with emerging applications in precision medicine through enhanced wireless sensing and communication capabilities.  These technologies enable high-resolution localization and real-time monitoring of physiological signals, critical for personalized healthcare solutions. https://search.brave.com/search?q=massive+mimo+and+BEAMFORMING+for+precision+medicine+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a85156730a779132ac7569bdf127f151fe


.

https://x.com/i/status/2015553648420347977


Health & Life Sciences - Global Connected Healthcare Cybersecurity Virtual Workshop Webinar


IEEE Standards Association https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9U5sKt4P2Xou-XIGilzAEui7SweYXXgh


.

https://x.com/i/status/2015550982604648825


Sensors Webinar Series


IEEE Standards Association https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9U5sKt4P2XqQ2FbqEWlV8U3kgPROD3l3


.

https://x.com/i/status/2014814140695503174

