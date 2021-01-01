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President Trump a Christian! His Holiday Message, Proclaims the Gospel of JESUS/YAHUSHUA! (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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184 views • January 01, 2021
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com

Even though he talks about Christmas and YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACHS birth, he does not know that YAHUSHUA was born on Sukkot. He is only held accountable for what he knows. That being said, he still acknowledges the birth of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH JESUS CHRIST and what he considers the real reason for the season.

YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was conceived on Hanukkah and born on Sukkot.

Hanukkah 2020 began in the evening of Thursday, 10 December and ended in the evening of Friday, 18 December. (Sukkot 2020 began in the evening of Friday, 2 October and ended in the evening of Friday, 9 October.)

If you wish to know more about Hanukkah please click on the links below:
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/hanukkah1.html
https://amightywind.com/en/hanukkah/index.html#fh5co-blog

If you want to learn more about Sukkot, please click the link below:
https://www.amightywind.com/en/holyfeasts/sukkot-sm.html

Matthew 10:32 Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven (KJV)

1 John 4:15 Whosoever shall confess that YAHUSHUA [Jesus] is the Son of God, God dwelleth in him, and he in God (KJV)

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life (KJV)

Isaiah 1:18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool (KJV)

2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by MY Name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

If you want to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today please say this prayer with us: Matthew 10:32 Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven (KJV)

If you want to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today please say this prayer with us: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

Original AmightyWind Hanukkah song as heard in video and outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJJCn2hVUow

-----------

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.

please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8

please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/

YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html



GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html

YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html

YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
jesus christyahushuayeshuathe white houserighteousnessyahshuaholinessrepentencethe prince of peacedonald trump a great president
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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