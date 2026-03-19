Personal Preparedness Journey and Community Building, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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From city high-rises to self-sufficient living, this journey proves preparedness isn’t theory—it’s lived experience. Gardens, livestock, and hard lessons shaped a deeper truth: supplies matter, but community matters more. True resilience comes from people, skills, and shared purpose. Isolation isn’t strength—it’s risk. Build wisely, together.
#Preparedness #Community #SelfReliance #Homesteading #Resilience #SurvivalSkills #Mindset
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