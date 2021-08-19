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The scam gets worse
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151 views • August 19, 2021
The scam gets worse:
Breaking 🚨 New Yorkers who lost a family member last year can now lie and say that person may have had covid and get $9,000!
This is a very desperate attempt to manipulate the covid death statistics. The statistics were already manipulated and this will accelerate the manipulation.
AOC discusses a new funeral aid program that would allow dead people to be recategorized as ‘may have’ died from COVID.
The FEMA program would dish out $9,000 per deceased individual and a maximum $35,500 per individual application.
“So if your — if your — if your loved ones’ death certificate does not have COVID listed you can have it put in,”
w/ thanks ❤❤❤
Breaking 🚨 New Yorkers who lost a family member last year can now lie and say that person may have had covid and get $9,000!
This is a very desperate attempt to manipulate the covid death statistics. The statistics were already manipulated and this will accelerate the manipulation.
AOC discusses a new funeral aid program that would allow dead people to be recategorized as ‘may have’ died from COVID.
The FEMA program would dish out $9,000 per deceased individual and a maximum $35,500 per individual application.
“So if your — if your — if your loved ones’ death certificate does not have COVID listed you can have it put in,”
w/ thanks ❤❤❤
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