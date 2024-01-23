Pets in Love





Mother dog panicked, Carrying her crying newborn puppy everywhere to beg for something

Mother dog panicked and ran everywhere with her baby in the cold weather! The rescuer discovered a mother dog struggling to keep her puppy running everywhere! Even though the snow is falling and covering the ground, the mother dog seems to be afraid of something! She made her children run everywhere and did not allow anyone to come close. The mother dog looks quite skinny and it seems like she is cold! But the special thing the rescuer discovered is that it seems like the mother dog is still in the process of giving birth! Surprisingly, it's true! She just had her first puppy!





