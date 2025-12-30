© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A freedom of information request has revealed that, once again, the UK Met Office has been publishing temperatures from weather stations that don't even exist.
"The numbers were actually coming from a model that was inventing data from phantom neighbouring stations."
"This is the foundation of the UK's climate record."
Further Info:
https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/world/climate-scam-uk-met-office-accused-of-making-up-data-from-non-existent-weather-stations/
Source @Real Wide Awake Media