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EP 2530-6PM HAITIAN PRESIDENT WAS ASSASSINATED BEFORE BLOWING WHISTLE ON VACCINES
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90 views • July 15, 2021
EP 2530-6PM HAITIAN PRESIDENT WAS ASSASSINATED BEFORE BLOWING WHISTLE ON VACCINES 
 
There is growing speculation that Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated before he could blow the whistle on Covid-19 vaccines. Before we get into that speculation, let’s start with the facts.  Haiti is the only nation in the western hemisphere that does not have Covid-19 injections available to the people. Considering the extreme poverty, cramped conditions, horrible healthcare infrastructure, and a population that is extremely vaccine hesitant, one might think the nation would be a cesspool of Covid-19 cases. It is not. In fact, scientists had been studying the people in the nation to determine why they seem to be so resistant before being recalled for unknown reasons.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18217 
 
 
Special Guest:  Dr. Bryan Ardis - CEO of ArdisLabs.com and America's Doctor
Dr. Ardis is the CEO of Ardis Labs and his 2 practices have helped thousands of patients from all over the world including from as far away as the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Barbados, Italy, Scotland & many more. 
He was the first doctor in America to blow the whistle on Remdesivir - the Non-FDA  Approved drug that Dr. Fauci made a protocol in all hospitals in the United States. 
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/ https://vokalnow.com/
 
Special Guest:  Garland Favorito co-founded Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VoterGA). VoterGA is a nonpartisan, non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to restoring the integrity of Georgia elections through verifiable, auditable and recount-capable voting.  Garland is a career Information Technology (IT) professional with over 40 years of in-depth experience and over 17 years of volunteer research into electronic voting systems.  He also serves as a volunteer Elections Director for the Constitution Party of Georgia.   https://www.thedrardisshow.com/  https://vokalnow.com/
 
 
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