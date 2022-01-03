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Trolled With "Let's Go Brandon" Biden Proves Dementia Joe Moniker is REAL
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52 views • January 03, 2022
As the individual who might've coined the term "Dementia Joe," he has proven at once and for all when trolled with "let's go Brandon," unable to understand what it meant while his wife did. Our president has dementia, and anyone who says to the contrary is a liar.
The truth is that we need to start trusting the media which told us that Joe Biden was of sound mind during the election process.
#joebiden #fakenews #letsgobrandon
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The truth is that we need to start trusting the media which told us that Joe Biden was of sound mind during the election process.
#joebiden #fakenews #letsgobrandon
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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