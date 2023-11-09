I WILL NOT COMPLY

I will not comply I will not run and hide

My face behind a mask Take the jab

Shelter in place

Be locked down and live the lie

This is liberty's cry

I will not comply I will not comply

To the mandates Do not comply

To the dictates Do not comply

The bioweapon infection is a way to steal elections

The medical dictatorship connnection

To the deep state insurrection

Never surrender Tear down the criminal commie mob

Rebellion to tyranny is obediece to God

We will not agree We will not back down or retreat

Into the night we fight for life And before Christ's light

The black shadow of Death shall flee

We will not retreat We will not agree

To the mandates do not agree

To the dictates do not agree

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023



