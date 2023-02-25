Create New Account
NYC Man goes BERSERK on SCUMBAG POLITICIAN PELOSI replacement
441 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago
Jose Vega (@JosBtrigga) confronts @hakeemjeffries about the allegation that Joe Biden blew up the Nord Stream pipelines.
Rep. Jeffries responds by praising Biden's escalation of war between nuclear superpowers as a battle between tyranny and freedom.
Twitter Video NSFW Language
They cut his mic off and he keeps going at Hakeem until they remove him.

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1628584060447760386

Mirrored - bootcamp


Keywords
pelosihakeem jeffriesnord-stream

