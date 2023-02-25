NYC Man goes BERSERK on SCUMBAG POLITICIAN PELOSI replacement

Jose Vega (@JosBtrigga) confronts @hakeemjeffries about the allegation that Joe Biden blew up the Nord Stream pipelines.
Rep. Jeffries responds by praising Biden's escalation of war between nuclear superpowers as a battle between tyranny and freedom.
Twitter Video NSFW Language
They cut his mic off and he keeps going at Hakeem until they remove him.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1628584060447760386
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.