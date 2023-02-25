NYC Man goes BERSERK on SCUMBAG POLITICIAN PELOSI replacement

Jose Vega (@JosBtrigga) confronts @hakeemjeffries about the allegation that Joe Biden blew up the Nord Stream pipelines.

Rep. Jeffries responds by praising Biden's escalation of war between nuclear superpowers as a battle between tyranny and freedom.

Twitter Video NSFW Language

They cut his mic off and he keeps going at Hakeem until they remove him.

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1628584060447760386

