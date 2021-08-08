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Charles Mully: An Inspiring Story of Faith
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10 views • August 08, 2021
This channel promotes living by faith in the teachings of Jesus, who taught us to forsake everything we own, to stop working for money, and to go into all the world preaching the gospel, as we rely on God for everything we need. Not many people are willing to follow these radical teachings of Jesus, but this 2015 documentary tells the inspiring story of Charles Mully, who left his successful career and everything he owned to create a little piece of the kingdom of heaven here on Earth.
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