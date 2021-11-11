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Planet Lockdown: Dr Michael Yeadon: A FINAL WARNING TO HUMANITY [July 23, 2021]
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24 views • November 11, 2021
Dr Michael Yeadon:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Michael+Yeadon&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+michael+yeadon+website&;t=h_&ia=web
https://awakening4321.wordpress.com/2021/06/05/dr-michael-yeadon/
News-Mail from Planet Lockdown:
Dear Friends,
Many of you have seen the world renowned video interview with former Pfizer vice-president Dr. Michael Yeadon, called A Final Warning to Humanity.
In this powerful video this former Pfizer vice-president and chief scientist warns the world for the covid vaccines, explaining why they are very dangerous.
The powerful interview was done by James Patrick, from Planet Lockdown, who traveled all over the world, to personally interview many leading scientists. These interviews have helped greatly in the mass awakening.
Planet Lockdown is now working on a documentary with world leading scientists, explaining what is really going on in the world with these vaccines, covid and the greater agenda behind it all.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/support-the-movie/
If you haven’t seen the famous interview with former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon, then go here to watch it.
This is a true scientific authority, explaining why the vaccines are dangerous.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/yeadon
Many blessings,
David Sorensen
--
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lxa7bXCPFVtp/
Greg Reese: Know Thy Enemy 'MONOPOLY - Who owns the World?' [03.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnErB2dCQEpX/
Major movie with world leading scientists, to awaken humanity
Planet Lockdown is now working on a documentary with world leading scientists, explaining what is really going on in the world with these vaccines, covid and the greater agenda behind it all.
Dr Mike Yeadon. In Harm's Way. The Epic Del Bigtree Interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cs6ucLPL1AN4/
Dr Richard Day - New Order of Barbarians
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WWqrq7TSIJzs/
mattyivanovic
Published July 23, 2021
325,127 Views
https://rumble.com/vk894g-dr-michael-yeadon-a-final-warning-to-humanity.html
https://rumble.com/user/mattyivanovic
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/yeadon
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Michael+Yeadon&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+michael+yeadon+website&;t=h_&ia=web
https://awakening4321.wordpress.com/2021/06/05/dr-michael-yeadon/
News-Mail from Planet Lockdown:
Dear Friends,
Many of you have seen the world renowned video interview with former Pfizer vice-president Dr. Michael Yeadon, called A Final Warning to Humanity.
In this powerful video this former Pfizer vice-president and chief scientist warns the world for the covid vaccines, explaining why they are very dangerous.
The powerful interview was done by James Patrick, from Planet Lockdown, who traveled all over the world, to personally interview many leading scientists. These interviews have helped greatly in the mass awakening.
Planet Lockdown is now working on a documentary with world leading scientists, explaining what is really going on in the world with these vaccines, covid and the greater agenda behind it all.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/support-the-movie/
If you haven’t seen the famous interview with former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon, then go here to watch it.
This is a true scientific authority, explaining why the vaccines are dangerous.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/yeadon
Many blessings,
David Sorensen
--
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lxa7bXCPFVtp/
Greg Reese: Know Thy Enemy 'MONOPOLY - Who owns the World?' [03.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnErB2dCQEpX/
Major movie with world leading scientists, to awaken humanity
Planet Lockdown is now working on a documentary with world leading scientists, explaining what is really going on in the world with these vaccines, covid and the greater agenda behind it all.
Dr Mike Yeadon. In Harm's Way. The Epic Del Bigtree Interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cs6ucLPL1AN4/
Dr Richard Day - New Order of Barbarians
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WWqrq7TSIJzs/
mattyivanovic
Published July 23, 2021
325,127 Views
https://rumble.com/vk894g-dr-michael-yeadon-a-final-warning-to-humanity.html
https://rumble.com/user/mattyivanovic
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/yeadon
Keywords
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