© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sniper speaks out! New Zealand government is breaking the peace
Follow
0
Share
Report
111 views • February 16, 2022
The New Zealand cooperation government is using weapons against there people they should serve!
New Zealanders do not consent to this government no more as it is unlawful.
New Zealanders do not consent to this government no more as it is unlawful.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.