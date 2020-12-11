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Jonah, Intro to Book by S. L. Morris (1531 William Tyndale translation)
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5 views • December 11, 2020
This video contains the Opening Credits, Prologue, Dedication, Introduction, and Closing Credits for our audiobook entitled:
"William Tyndale’s JONAH: A modern-spelling edition of the 1531 translation with facsimile of Tyndale’s 16th century original."
BOOK INTRODUCTION
William Tyndale published his translation of the Old Testament prophet, Jonah, around 1531.
By this time, he had already published the entire New Testament in 1526, as well as the Pentateuch (that is, the first five books of the Bible) in 1530.
In the face of significant obstacles, Tyndale labored over his English Bible translations while in exile from his native country.
These translations, despite being forbidden and destroyed by those who opposed his work, have reached millions -- because they are -- THE foundation of the well-known King James Bible -- published 75 years after his death.
Buy the audiobook here: https://awesound.com/leamcd/audiobook/william-tyndales-jonah/
Narrated by Scott F. Guinn.
Buy the paperback book here: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/s-l-morris-and-francis-fry-and-william-tyndale/william-tyndales-jonah/paperback/product-rjeg66.html
UNIQUE FEATURES OF THE PAPERBACK BOOK
Provides three (3) different views of William Tyndale’s English Bible translation of Jonah.
View 1): Modern-spelling version of the Bible text of Jonah (see chapters 1 – 4).
View 2): Facsimile of the 16th century Bible text of Jonah as published circa 1531 by William Tyndale.
View 3): A transcript of the facsimile document in modern typeface but with the 16th century spelling retained (see Appendix of paperback book).
Visit us at: https://firstenglishbible.com/
"William Tyndale’s JONAH: A modern-spelling edition of the 1531 translation with facsimile of Tyndale’s 16th century original."
BOOK INTRODUCTION
William Tyndale published his translation of the Old Testament prophet, Jonah, around 1531.
By this time, he had already published the entire New Testament in 1526, as well as the Pentateuch (that is, the first five books of the Bible) in 1530.
In the face of significant obstacles, Tyndale labored over his English Bible translations while in exile from his native country.
These translations, despite being forbidden and destroyed by those who opposed his work, have reached millions -- because they are -- THE foundation of the well-known King James Bible -- published 75 years after his death.
Buy the audiobook here: https://awesound.com/leamcd/audiobook/william-tyndales-jonah/
Narrated by Scott F. Guinn.
Buy the paperback book here: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/s-l-morris-and-francis-fry-and-william-tyndale/william-tyndales-jonah/paperback/product-rjeg66.html
UNIQUE FEATURES OF THE PAPERBACK BOOK
Provides three (3) different views of William Tyndale’s English Bible translation of Jonah.
View 1): Modern-spelling version of the Bible text of Jonah (see chapters 1 – 4).
View 2): Facsimile of the 16th century Bible text of Jonah as published circa 1531 by William Tyndale.
View 3): A transcript of the facsimile document in modern typeface but with the 16th century spelling retained (see Appendix of paperback book).
Visit us at: https://firstenglishbible.com/
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