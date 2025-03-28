© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'WE'RE GOING AFTER THEM' — Musk vows crackdown on Tesla vandalism ringleaders
"It's the people pushing the propaganda that caused that guy to do it. Those are the real villains here," Musk stressed, and further added "the ones providing the money, the ones pushing the lies and propaganda, we're going after them."