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Bitcoin 2022 Conference: 222 and the Time War + "Russian Doll" Reset Ritual
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97 views • April 09, 2022
As I publish this video, it's the last day of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami. The extraordinary imagery involved is worth decoding! The image used on the Drudge Report was very revealing! On the conference website, the setting looks like a Martian landscape and outpost. This evokes Cairo, Egypt, with it's palm trees and the nearby Great Pyramid. Cairo, means, "Camp of Mars." Mars is, of course, the god of war! Think, time war! The Great Pyramid is their secret weapon in the ongoing time war, in reality! We decode one other item, a "Russian Doll" interview's title and promo photo!
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Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Bitcoin2022RussianDoll.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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