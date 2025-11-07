BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Aliens & Deep Black Military - Bret Oldham interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
75 views • 1 day ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/11/07/aliens-and-deep-black-military/


Bret Oldham returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to talk about the latest edition of his book "Children of the Greys - The Aftermath." Bret talks about his experiences, what led him to write the first book and the second edition, the harassment he received from the deep black military and much more.


In Part 2 Bret Oldham talks about the Alien Love Bite. Love Bite Set Ups. Reptilians and much more.

alienscovert operationsblack budget projectsunderground basesdefense contractorsreverse engineeringextraterrestrial technologydeep black militaryadvanced propulsion systemsclassified researchspace force integrationbret oldhamtelemetry controlbiotechnical experimentationmind interface systemsnon-terrestrial assetssecrecy infrastructurecontainment protocolsdisclosure managementgenetic augmentationcommand hierarchystealth materialselectromagnetic weaponizationinterspecies diplomacyfield intelligence
