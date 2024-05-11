Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee is NOT suicidal

Pfizer whistleblower Melissa McAtee: "Just wanted to put a video of my face out there with my voice stating I am not suicidal... If anything happens to me, it is Big Pharma."



You can read Melissa's testimony here (https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1HXZ43qkrlqza95RnCrETzciWmVMQXbT3/edit#slide=id.p1)



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/