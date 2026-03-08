627: Prepping the Ground For World War 3 | Patrick Henningsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Henningsen’s path from the U.K. to Anarchapulco began in Tehran, where he reported on the pro-government rallies featuring over two million people that swept the nation, despite the American press claiming the Iranian government was murdering tens of thousands of civilians.
His presentation in Puerto Vallarta on the role of the independent press was immediately validated, as he sprang into action once again, this time covering the burning vehicles in front of his hotel. Patrick Henningsen breaks down the geopolitical events that led to the coordinated cartel bombings throughout Mexico, as well as the role of Israel in destabilizing Latin America.
