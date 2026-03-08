BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#627: Prepping the Ground For World War 3 | Patrick Henningsen
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
66 views • 24 hours ago

Patrick Henningsen’s path from the U.K. to Anarchapulco began in Tehran, where he reported on the pro-government rallies featuring over two million people that swept the nation, despite the American press claiming the Iranian government was murdering tens of thousands of civilians.


His presentation in Puerto Vallarta on the role of the independent press was immediately validated, as he sprang into action once again, this time covering the burning vehicles in front of his hotel. Patrick Henningsen breaks down the geopolitical events that led to the coordinated cartel bombings throughout Mexico, as well as the role of Israel in destabilizing Latin America.


Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms


The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm


Website: www.Macroaggressions.io


Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/


C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO


Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO


Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/


LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com


EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro


Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/


Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO


The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471


Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com


Ground Luxe: www.GroundLuxe.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO


Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com


Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com



Patrick Henningsen: www.21stCenturyWire.com



Keywords
irantrumpanarchapulcomexicoisraelchinamiddle eastworld war 3cartelspatrick henningsencharlie robinson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei&#8217;s death

Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei’s death

Laura Harris
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei&#8217;s Son

Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei’s Son

Garrison Vance
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy