Undercover Patriot Infiltrates Antifa Exposing Their Hit List, With Targets Address Released To The Public, And Saying, Lets Kill Some People, Let's Kill Some Cops

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For many in Antifa and BLM, this is a deadly "Game" but non the less, they are serious, they are well paid, and they will do things that civilized citizens wouldn't dream of, let alone commit. They are machines without a soul. Serious break in society.