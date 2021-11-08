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058 Michael The Archangel vs Lucifer Son Of The Morning -- What's Up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 58
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31 views • November 08, 2021
In episode 58 we discuss the controversial topic of Michael the Archangel. According to the Bible Michael and his angels fought with the Dragon and his angels, and this has become known as the great controversy. To get to the answer of who Michael is, we delve into the Bible.
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Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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