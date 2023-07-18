🚨🚨 Geert Vanden Bossche Warns that Covid May Be Far from Over for The Vaccinated...

Geert Vanden Bossche, Twitter
The world is within weeks of a new and deadly immune escape variant outbreak that will bring on a shocking wave of sickness and death among people who received multiple Covid-19 vaccinations. This would happen on top of an already accelerating rise in latent vaccine adverse reactions manifesting as aggressive cancers, blood disorders, cardiac injury, neurological disease, and much, much more.
Watch FULL CLIP on Rumble 🔗📺 https://rumble.com/v2zt5n0-assuming-my-predictions-are-correct-who-will-be-at-risk-and-who-will-not.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
What if Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche is correct? The Dutch virologist said at the outset of the Covid-19 episode in 2020 that vaccinating the world in the midst of an epidemic was insane because it would train the virus to evolve more dangerously while disabling human immune systems.
https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/situational-awareness/
🚨🚨 #WHO Admits to Creating a Health Problem that Can Not Be Reversed. This has ramifications for us ALL.
https://www.brighteon.com/988b720b-ef10-43aa-9e94-f497eb358d01
https://twitter.com/GVDBossche/status/1679570940504551425
