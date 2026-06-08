Iran Strikes Israel Again after Lebanon Sells Out – Video #324

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The Lebanese Government sold out and signed a truce agreement with Israel and the US on June 3rd 2026, before and after which Israel continued to strike the Lebanese Armed Forces and Hezbollah, in both the vicinity of Beirut and in Southern Lebanon, including using white phosphorus. This led to Iran firing some missiles into northern Israel. Unfortunately, this conflict is not designed to be resolved and end in peace.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/holy-war-religious-fervor-tapped-all-sides-ww3-video-290/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/whats-really-driving-the-iran-war-video-296/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/nwo-gameplan-iran-war-to-accelerate-green-agenda-2030-video-295/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/same-covid-style-lockdowns-planned-for-energy-video-301/
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/06/07/world/iran-israel-missiles
https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/06/joint-statement-of-the-united-states-of-america-republic-of-lebanon-and-state-of-israel-on-the-latest-high-level-trilateral-meeting
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/6/8/iran-war-live-trump-urges-restraint-after-iranian-missile-attack-on-israel
https://thecradle.co/articles/israel-kills-lebanese-army-officers-days-after-declaring-no-hostile-intent-against-beirut
https://thecradle.co/articles/visual-data-reveals-extent-of-systematic-israeli-white-phosphorus-attacks-on-south-lebanon-report
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.