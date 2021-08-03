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Dont Tread On Me - Rise Of The Republic (2010)
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24 views • August 03, 2021
From the Tea Party Movement to State Legislators, the American people are drawing a line in the sand. On what side of it will you stand? Has the government our Founders created been forgotten by Washington DC? Is a Patriot Uprising ready to capture the spirit of 1776? 'Don't Tread On Me: Rise of the Republic' gives the viewer a look into the movements, mindset, and legislation that will catapult the 'Great Restoration' into households across America. Don't Tread On Me: Rise of the Republic' exposes the commerce clause, defines Sovereignty, the proper role of government, a Constitutional Militia and much more. 'Don't Tread On Me: Rise of the Republic' offers sound solutions to take back rights stolen by our out-of-control, despotic federal government.
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