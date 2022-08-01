Russia Ukraine Updates





July 31, 2022





The Azov Battalion made a statement after the attack on the Russian detention center in Yelenovka.





They say that it is a "public execution that Russia has committed with total impunity" and that they are trying to "locate those responsible whether they are in Ukraine, Russia or a third country."





On the other hand, they said that "the whole of Ukraine is now Azov and that the everybody will take revenge on our tortured brothers."





They also took the opportunity to directly threaten Putin:





"I want to remind Putin, who is personally responsible for this war crime... You yourself will be executed. Along with your jackals and embassies.

As you wish, with all the certificates and stamps. By decision of the International Court."





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1eagvt-azov-battalion-made-a-statement-after-the-attack-on-the-russian-detention-c.html