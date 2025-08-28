BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pete Hegseth says Chinese contract programmers will not have access to the top secret systems of the US Dept of Defense anymore
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1307 followers
29 views • 1 day ago

Pete Hegseth announced that Chinese contract programmers will not have access to the top secret systems of the US Department of Defense anymore.

Adding:  The United States has reportedly struck a deal for the sale of weapons to Croatia, Albania and unrecognized Kosovo.

Adding:   US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed the re-initiation of snapback sanctions against Iran.

