We were compliant with the covid injections

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The hospitals were being emptied out. Yet they kept telling on the news that they were full. This is when she began to realize that they were lying.
The hospitals were being emptied out. Yet they kept telling people on the news that the hospitals were full. This is when she began to realize that they were lying.