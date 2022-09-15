Create New Account
Busloads of Migrants Dropped Off at Border Czar Kamala Harris's Home
Published 2 months ago
Busloads of Migrants Dropped Off at Border Czar Kamala Harris’s Home – At Least 100 Illegal Migrants Dumped on Her Lawn

Kamala told reporters over the weekend “The border is secure.”

As Maria Bartiromo pointed out in the clip below, the government ends up paying for the food, healthcare, shelter, education, travel, etc. of these two million invaders.

Democrats and GOP elites support this!

So will the fake news report on this?

Article:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/breaking-busloads-migrants-dropped-off-border-czar-kamala-harriss-home-least-100-illegal-migrants-dumped-lawn-video/ 



