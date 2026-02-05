Florida Creatures - Male Country Version - Gail Carson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida Creatures
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My Concept, Idea, Direction, Arrangement Lyrics, Video Production, and AI Voice/Music
verse
The way bluebirds flock, to the pepper trees in the spring
The way sea turtles hatch in the nest, then scurry to the sea
The way peacocks spread their feathers so majestically
The way dragonflies maneuver effortlessly
verse
The way Iguanas fall out of trees, in cold winter weather
The way fiddler crabs are always sparring, with each other
The way the Kingfisher hovers, then dives in with no fear
The way monarchs migrate, through Gainesville every year
Chorus
My favorite thing about Florida, is not so touristy
It's watching Florida Creatures, live and do their thing
From the panhandle to the keys, and everywhere in between
Go get outside in Florida, and see, what you can see
verse
The way mullet leap for joy in the brackish waterways
The way the little anoles flash their red dewlaps to scare me away
The way lovebugs get together fly around and make a big scene
The way manatees love to gather and winter in Blue Springs
verse
The way wild horses frolic, on the Payne's Prairie preserve
The way dolphins & manatees go to the canals to give birth
The way pelicans float in the air, in formation at the beach
The way the anhinga swims under water, looking for a fish to eat
Chorus
My favorite thing about Florida, is not so touristy
It's watching Florida Creatures, live and do their thing
From the panhandle to the keys, and everywhere in between
Go get outside in Florida, and see, what you can see
Bridge
I heard flamingos are back in Florida, I sure do hope they stay
I could use a little adventure, got my camera, I'm on my way.......
Chorus
My favorite thing about Florida, is not so touristy
It's watching Florida Creatures, live and do their thing
From the panhandle to the keys, and everywhere in between
Go get outside in Florida, and see, what you can see
From the panhandle to the keys, And everywhere in between
Go get outside in Florida, and see, what YOU can see