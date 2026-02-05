Florida Creatures - Male Country Version - Gail Carson

Florida Creatures

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My Concept, Idea, Direction, Arrangement Lyrics, Video Production, and AI Voice/Music



verse

The way bluebirds flock, to the pepper trees in the spring



The way sea turtles hatch in the nest, then scurry to the sea



The way peacocks spread their feathers so majestically



The way dragonflies maneuver effortlessly







verse

The way Iguanas fall out of trees, in cold winter weather



The way fiddler crabs are always sparring, with each other



The way the Kingfisher hovers, then dives in with no fear



The way monarchs migrate, through Gainesville every year







Chorus



My favorite thing about Florida, is not so touristy



It's watching Florida Creatures, live and do their thing



From the panhandle to the keys, and everywhere in between



Go get outside in Florida, and see, what you can see







verse

The way mullet leap for joy in the brackish waterways



The way the little anoles flash their red dewlaps to scare me away



The way lovebugs get together fly around and make a big scene



The way manatees love to gather and winter in Blue Springs





verse

The way wild horses frolic, on the Payne's Prairie preserve



The way dolphins & manatees go to the canals to give birth



The way pelicans float in the air, in formation at the beach



The way the anhinga swims under water, looking for a fish to eat







Chorus



My favorite thing about Florida, is not so touristy



It's watching Florida Creatures, live and do their thing



From the panhandle to the keys, and everywhere in between



Go get outside in Florida, and see, what you can see







Bridge



I heard flamingos are back in Florida, I sure do hope they stay



I could use a little adventure, got my camera, I'm on my way.......





Chorus

My favorite thing about Florida, is not so touristy



It's watching Florida Creatures, live and do their thing



From the panhandle to the keys, and everywhere in between



Go get outside in Florida, and see, what you can see





From the panhandle to the keys, And everywhere in between



Go get outside in Florida, and see, what YOU can see