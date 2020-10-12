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Detention Camps To Imprison Canadians
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139 views • October 12, 2020
Randy Hillier from Ontario is on his own fighting for us every day. They call them Isolation Camps but knowing Covid is really not a problem like they say it is, they are actyally Detention Camps. They are being installed rapidly throughout Canada. A message to all those still asleep. Once you wake up, then all of this stops and goes away. If you stay asleep then they win and all our lives are forever over.
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