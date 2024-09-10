Russian and Chinese Naval Forces Meet in Peter the Great Bay for "Ocean-2024" Drills

Russian and Chinese warships have gathered in Peter the Great Bay to participate in the joint naval exercises "Ocean-2024," according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The Chinese Navy has deployed four warships and a supply vessel for the drills.

Upon meeting, the ships exchanged greetings with ceremonial flags.

Both sides discussed the upcoming plans, formed a joint naval group, and began executing their exercise objectives, the Ministry reported.

Special Military Operation, September 10. Key points:

➡️Russian forces liberated Krasnogorovka, Galitsynovka, Vodyanoye, and Grigorovka in the DPR within the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Defense.

➡️Ukrainian troop losses amounted to up to 2,175 people over the past day, as per the Ministry of Defense report.

➡️Shoigu stated that Ukraine is losing an average of 28 square kilometers of territory daily, with up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed or wounded.

➡️The Secretary of the Security Council also stated that Russia will not engage in negotiations with Kiev until Ukrainian forces are expelled from the Kursk region.

➡️In the morning, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction and interception of 144 Ukrainian drones over central regions of Russia.

➡️As a result of a drone attack in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow region, a 46-year-old woman was killed, and three others were injured, according to Vorobyov.

➡️Temporary restrictions were imposed on the operations of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. Later, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported that the restrictions had been lifted.

➡️Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on terrorism following the nighttime mass drone attack by Ukraine.

➡️Biden intends to discuss with British Prime Minister Starmer on Friday the possibility of allowing Ukrainian forces to strike Russia with long-range weapons supplied by Washington and London, Blinken said.

➡️At the same time, the White House tried to reassure that the U.S. still does not support Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory, including with American weapons.