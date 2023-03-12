Create New Account
Top UK military secret clearance PhD with extensive knowledge of microwave weapons blew whistle on a long list of crimes against humanity (Part 1)
The Willow
Published Yesterday

Link to Part 2

https://www.brighteon.com/5103e0ef-4ac1-418c-946a-f4feba34d8e7

This is probably the most important ICIC

(International Crimes Investigative Committee) interview with someone who has extensive and exclusive knowledge of microwave weapon research on a plethora of applications with biological, geopolitical implications affecting billions of victims of crimes against humanity.

top military secret clearance phdwith extensive knowledge of microwave weapons blew whistle ona long list of crimes against humanity

