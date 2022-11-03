⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Nov 3, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(3 November 2022)

The AF of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with two companies of foreign mercenaries attempted to attack Russian positions in the direction of Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). All the enemy's attacks have been repelled.





💥During the day, more than 130 militants and UKR personnel have been killed, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two Humvees have been damaged due to firepower and Russian forces' actions.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the AFU failed to conduct an offensive with three reinforced battalions in the direction of Makeyevka, Ploshchanka, and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). As a result of the active actions of Russian troops and artillery, the enemy was thrown back to the initial positions.





💥 Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's advanced reserves were annihilated in Terny and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). The adversary suffered casualties of nearly 200 Ukrainian personnel killed, 120 wounded, four tanks, nine armoured fighting vehicles, and eight automobiles.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, in order to halt the Russian troops' offensive, the AFU attempted to counterattack in the direction of Nikolskoye and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian artillery fire, assault and army aircraft attacks halted and scattered counterattacking enemy troops in Vodyanoye and Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In total, 80 Ukrainian personnel were defeated, as well as three infantry fighting vehicles and two automobiles.





◽️In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, five motorised infantry companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched attacks towards Mylovoye, Sukhanovo, Bruskinskoye, and Ishchenko (Kherson region).





💥 As a result of the fire damage and successful actions of the Russian troops, the enemy was thrown back to the initial positions. The enemy suffered total losses of more than 80 Ukrainian personnel killed and injured, six armoured fighting vehicles, and seven vehicles for other purposes.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery eliminated the command posts of 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 115th Brigade of the Territorial Defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Mirolyubovka (Kherson region) and Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 96 artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military equipment in 158 areas.





💥 During the counterbattery battle, a Ukrainian platoon of GRAD MLRS was defeated in Volchansk (Kharkov region), as was an artillery battery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 A US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Dzerzhinsk (Donetsk People's Republic). One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system was destroyed near Viskun (Nikolayev region). Furthermore, an AFU's munitions stockpile was damaged near Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Mi-8 of Ukrainian Air Force near Kostyrka (Kherson region).





💥 During the day, eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defence close to Burgunka, Bobrovy Kut, and Olgovka (Kherson region), Epifanovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novaya Tarasovka (Kharkov region), Aleksandrovka, Nikolskoye, and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In addition, 13 projectiles of HIMARS, Olkha, and Uragan were intercepted in the air above Antonovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Gruzsko-Lomovka, and Svobodnoye (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 330 airplanes and 168 helicopters, 2,422 unmanned aerial vehicles, 384 air defence missile systems, 6,297 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 882 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,547 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,986 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



