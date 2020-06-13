It's A Crazy World

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The world seems to have gone crazy the past week. Between George Floyd killing, Black Lives Matter, and a possible 2nd wave of Covid-19, where is our world headed? Remember, most people are not insane and you are not alone in this world. Take time with family and friends and enjoy these moments because they may become few and far in between within the next decade.
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