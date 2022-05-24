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Flagellates: Close-Up Views of Amazing Freshwater Creatures
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43 views • May 24, 2022
Short video footage of a flagellates swimming under the microscope.
This is my original video footage. If you want to share, please share the Brighteon link to my video. I hope to be able to create many more high-quality and unique videos using macrophotography techniques with my microscope and camera.
Thank you for visiting my Brighteon channel. If you like this video please like, subscribe and support. You can see my other videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/macroview
This is my original video footage. If you want to share, please share the Brighteon link to my video. I hope to be able to create many more high-quality and unique videos using macrophotography techniques with my microscope and camera.
Thank you for visiting my Brighteon channel. If you like this video please like, subscribe and support. You can see my other videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/macroview
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