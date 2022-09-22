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Tithes and Offerings: Part 2 Where is the storehouse of today?
goldenbowlstudiessa
goldenbowlstudiessa
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1 view • September 22, 2022

Greetings dearly beloved in the Seventh day Adventist church, please join us for a study on where the storehouse is located today. How is Gods present truth message to go to all of Laodicea?

Aims of the study is to understand:

 

What is the storehouse and the house of Malachi 3:10

The storehouse in the days of Christ.

Counterfeits of the storehouse today

The storehouse today, where is it?

 

Ezekiel 9 Study

https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4

 

Our Channels for Laodicea

https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

 

GoldenBowl Studies

https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Sigh And Cry SA

https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c

Youtube -GoldenBowlStudies

https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4

 

https://youtu.be/sce8Uc9AW1Q

https://www.brighteon.com/62589ca4-c1d4-475c-96c8-86f0bc61694e

 

Visit our websites

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za

upa7.org

Keywords
bible prophecyend timestithingseventh day adventistspirit of prophecyezekiel 9144 000ellen whitelaodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasonwhy do we kill the prophetsa call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchproper tithing for the sda churchgods storehouse todayv t hoeteffelijah of today
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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