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CFL Labour Day Classic!
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24 views • September 04, 2022
Canada's Prairie Rivals | CFL OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
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From the man who has been on both sidelines, former QB Kevin Glenn gives his unique perspective on what he believes is one of the best rivalries in North America - Winnipeg vs. Saskatchewan. Labour Day.
Watch the Labour Day Classic and more CFL all season with Apple TV!
https://apple.co/3ajipGf
The Las Vegas Raiders Play Here!
US Sports Net!
Sunday, September 11, 2022 3:45 PM (ET)
Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
Lincoln Kennedy with Tim Cates, In-Studio Host
https://bit.ly/RaidersRadioonUSSports
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
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