CFL Labour Day Classic!

Canada's Prairie Rivals | CFL OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

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From the man who has been on both sidelines, former QB Kevin Glenn gives his unique perspective on what he believes is one of the best rivalries in North America - Winnipeg vs. Saskatchewan. Labour Day.

Watch the Labour Day Classic and more CFL all season with Apple TV!

https://apple.co/3ajipGf





The Las Vegas Raiders Play Here!

US Sports Net!

Sunday, September 11, 2022 3:45 PM (ET)

Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Lincoln Kennedy with Tim Cates, In-Studio Host

https://bit.ly/RaidersRadioonUSSports

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

http://www.USSportsRadio.net











