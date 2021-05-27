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Trump takes ownership of experimental injection (16.5% severe systemic reaction)
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81 views • May 27, 2021
Trump pushes the vaccine even though 16.5% have a serious systemic reaction of grade 3 or 4… severe injury and death.
At any other time in history this would be pulled off the market for even 50 deaths or serious reactions!
At any other time in history this would be pulled off the market for even 50 deaths or serious reactions!
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