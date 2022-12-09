Create New Account
The Phoenix is BIRTHED out of the SUN today - December 08, 2022
92 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a day ago |

This VIDEO of today's incredible mass of solar EJECTA being hatched out of the SUN - looks REMARKABLY like the image of a PHOENIX! And so, just to help 'the average READER' with that comparison - I used such an image on the video thumbnail photo. Perhaps there are no similarities. Perhaps they are one in the same? THEY are! I really don't have time to make stuff up - unless it is "WORSE Consequences for My ENEMIES!" Nevertheless - Our Light has been Hidden under the BUSHEL basket for far too long. I think we all know 'what THAT means'!

From today's Blog.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.




Keywords
testimonyomgphoenixthe two witnesseslasco c2testimonyofthetwowitnessesrising from the ashessetting the world ablaze

