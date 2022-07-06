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Anti-Aging with Rapamycin with Donald Ellsworth, M.D.
Hotze Health
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74 views • July 06, 2022

Don’t just live longer, live healthier!  A natural medication that was discovered in the Eastern Islands centuries ago, is now being studied for its anti-aging properties. Rapamycin (also known as Sirolimus) was originally used as an antifungal medication and was known to suppress the immune system in high doses. More recent studies show its ability to enhance the immune system in lower doses, giving you energy, vitality, and enthusiasm for a longer, healthier life!

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Dr. Donald Ellsworth, as they discuss the anti-aging properties of Rapamycin and how it can improve your overall health as you age. The typical American lifestyle contributes to a host of health problems and disease. The book “Rapamycin” by Dr. Ross Pelton has been referenced in over 50,000 studies. Rapamycin is the most powerful drug today for people over 50!  Listen today to learn how to increase your health span, not just your lifespan.


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com


If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/

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dr steven hotzerapamycinanit-aging
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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